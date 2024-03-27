Water Treatment Biocides Market Size is Projected to Surpass USD 4.7 Billion by 2024, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.2%
Water treatment biocides are active substances or chemicals used to destroy or prevent the growth of any microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2024 ) The report "Water Treatment Biocides Market by Product Type (Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides), Application (Oil & Gas, Municipal Water Treatment, Power Plants, Mining, Pulp & Paper, Swimming Pools), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", size is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Treatment Biocides Market”
113 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
161 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248443464
The non-oxidizing biocides segment is estimated to witness a higher CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.
This is owing to their increasing usage in municipal water treatment, pulp & paper, and swimming pool applications. With the increase in population, rapid urbanization, growing scarcity of water, and decline in groundwater levels and growing need to recycle water, the demand for water treatment biocides is increasing.
Oil & gas was the largest application of water treatment biocides
Oil & gas was the largest application of water treatment biocides, in terms of value, in 2018. This is owing to the higher price of water treatment biocides used in the oil & gas application when compared to that of the same used in the municipal water treatment application (which is a volumetric market). Various types of biocides that are used in all these areas are Glutaraldehyde, Tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate (THPS), and 2, 2-dibromo-3-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA), among others.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248443464
Europe led the water treatment biocides market.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for water treatment biocides, in terms of volume globally, with China being the dominant market in the region. The industrial sector of Asia Pacific is huge, and this is driving the demand for water treatment biocides in the region. Sectors such as paper & pulp, mining, and power generation, among others, are growing in the region due to the increasing population and rapid urbanization. Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-developing markets, mainly due to the population growth and gradual rise in awareness regarding the reuse of wastewater.
Water Treatment Biocides Market Key Players
The key market players profiled in the report include DuPont (US), Solenis (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), SUEZ (France), BWA Water Additives (UK), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Veolia (France), Innovative Water Care (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), LANXESS Group (Germany), Albemarle Corporation (US), and ICL Group (Israel), among others.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Water Treatment Biocides Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=248443464
Another major player is Angus Fire (UK). The company is one of the leading and oldest manufacturers of firefighting foam and has established its brand in different regions. It has a wide geographical presence across North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The company manufactures various types of foams for differing end-use industries, such as oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Treatment Biocides Market”
113 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
161 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248443464
The non-oxidizing biocides segment is estimated to witness a higher CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.
This is owing to their increasing usage in municipal water treatment, pulp & paper, and swimming pool applications. With the increase in population, rapid urbanization, growing scarcity of water, and decline in groundwater levels and growing need to recycle water, the demand for water treatment biocides is increasing.
Oil & gas was the largest application of water treatment biocides
Oil & gas was the largest application of water treatment biocides, in terms of value, in 2018. This is owing to the higher price of water treatment biocides used in the oil & gas application when compared to that of the same used in the municipal water treatment application (which is a volumetric market). Various types of biocides that are used in all these areas are Glutaraldehyde, Tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate (THPS), and 2, 2-dibromo-3-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA), among others.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248443464
Europe led the water treatment biocides market.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for water treatment biocides, in terms of volume globally, with China being the dominant market in the region. The industrial sector of Asia Pacific is huge, and this is driving the demand for water treatment biocides in the region. Sectors such as paper & pulp, mining, and power generation, among others, are growing in the region due to the increasing population and rapid urbanization. Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-developing markets, mainly due to the population growth and gradual rise in awareness regarding the reuse of wastewater.
Water Treatment Biocides Market Key Players
The key market players profiled in the report include DuPont (US), Solenis (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), SUEZ (France), BWA Water Additives (UK), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Veolia (France), Innovative Water Care (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), LANXESS Group (Germany), Albemarle Corporation (US), and ICL Group (Israel), among others.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Water Treatment Biocides Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=248443464
Another major player is Angus Fire (UK). The company is one of the leading and oldest manufacturers of firefighting foam and has established its brand in different regions. It has a wide geographical presence across North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The company manufactures various types of foams for differing end-use industries, such as oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results