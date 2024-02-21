US 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.76 percent
The US 3D Printing Medical Devices Market size was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2023 and the total US 3D Printing Medical Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.9 Billion.
US 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report's scope encompasses various 3D-printed medical devices, emphasizing personalized solutions. The US 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Report investigates the current landscape and future trends, analyzing the impact of 3D printing technology on medical device manufacturing. The research methodology involves robust data collection through interviews, surveys, and secondary sources.
Request PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/223586
US 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Dynamics
The 3D Printing Medical Devices Market in the United States is experiencing a transformation and is driven by technological advancements and changing healthcare requirements. The partnership between medical professionals, surgeons, and experts in 3D printing results in the formation of customized devices to meet the individual needs of patients.
US 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segment Analysis
Based on the Components segment the equipment sub-segment dominated market share in the US 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry in the year 2023. The technological advancement is rapidly increasing and the adoption of smart devices is growing with data connectivity and integration.
US 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segmentation
By Component
Equipment
Materials
Plastics
Metals and Metal Alloys
Others
By Application
Surgical Guides
Surgical Instruments
Surgical Fasteners
Other Applications
By Technology
Laser Beam Melting
Photopolymerization
Digital Light Processing
Stereolithography
Others
By End-User
Hospitals & Surgical Centers
Dental & Orthopedic Clinics
Others
US 3D Printing Medical Devices Key Players include
Stratasys Ltd.
3D Systems Corporation
Materialise NV
EOS GmbH
SLM Solutions Group AG
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
