Managed Security Services Market size was worth approximately $52.9 billion by 2028
This research report categorizes the MSS market to forecast revenues and analyze trends by service type, type, security type, organization size, vertical and region
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 21, 2024 ) According to a research report "Managed Security Services Market by Service Type (Managed IAM, MDR, Managed SIEM, Log Management), Type (Fully Managed & Co-managed), Security Type (Network, Cloud, Endpoint, Application), Organization Size, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global MSS market size is expected to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2023 to USD 52.9 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period.
The escalation of cyberattacks and sophisticated breaches across enterprises are driving organizations to seek expert help in navigating the complex and ever-evolving threat landscape. Also, stringent government regulations are demanding robust data security further driving the global managed security services market.
The type fully managed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The fully managed segment is expected to see continued growth in the coming years as organizations seeking complete control and minimal involvement in security operations opt for fully managed MSS. This provides hands-off security with minimal resource allocation from the in-house team. Organizations can align their resources and efforts with strategic initiatives rather than dedicating significant resources to security operations.
The SMES segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
SMEs often lack the in-house cybersecurity expertise to manage and protect their digital assets effectively. MSS provides access to skilled professionals who can address their security needs without requiring internal expertise in a myriad of applications, services, and content for businesses and consumers.
Middle East& Africa is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
The Middle East & Africa Managed security services market anticipates sustained explosive growth, driven by government policies, cloud adoption, the talent gap, and a growing focus on digitalization, with businesses across the region increasingly relying on MSS partners to navigate the complex cyber landscape and safeguard their valuable assets.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the Managed Security Services Market are IBM (US), NTT (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), DXC Technology (US), Secureworks (US), Trustwave (US), Atos (France), Orange Cyberdefense (France), Fujitsu (Japan), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Capgemini (France), HPE (US), Cisco (US), TCS (India), Kudelski Security (Switzerland), F5(US), Infosys (India), Lumen Technologies (US), Crowdstrike (US), Kroll (US), Nokia Networks (Finland), Trend Micro (Japan), Cipher Security (US), RSI Security (US), SecurityHQ (UAE), TrustNet (US), LightEdge (US), Nettitude (US), Teceze (US), CyFlare (US), Ascend Technologies (US), Avertium (US), DigitalXRAID (UK).
