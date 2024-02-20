Germany 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is expected to reach USD 310.4 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.9 percent
The Germany 3D Printing Medical Device Market size was valued at USD 124.81 Million in 2023 and the total Germany 3D Printing Medical Device Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 310.4 Million.
As per Maximize Market research, the Germany 3D Printing Medical Devices Market was USD 124.81 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 310.4 Million by 2030.
Germany 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Germany 3D Printing Medical Devices Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment, other key aspects, and predictions. The Bottom approach was used to estimate the market size and SWOT analysis was used to analyze the industry’s weaknesses and strengths.
Germany 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Dynamics
The adoption of 3D printing technology is increasing by healthcare institutions and is a key driver of market growth. The Germany 3D Printing Medical Device industry's growth is driven by increasing demand for customized devices, increasing hospital adoption, and applications across various medical fields are growing.
Germany 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segment Analysis
Laser Beam Melting (LBM) technology holds the largest share of this market with 42% of Germany's total 3D-printing medical devices market. The demand for LBM-produced devices is driven by the precision of LBM which caters to the high standards required for medical devices.
Germany 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segmentation
By Component
Equipment
Materials
Plastics
Metals and Metal Alloys
Others
By Technology
Laser Beam Melting
Photopolymerization
Digital Light Processing
Stereolithography
Others
By Application
Surgical Guides
Surgical Instruments
Surgical Fasteners
Other Applications
By End-User
Hospitals & Surgical Centers
Dental & Orthopedic Clinics
Others
Germany 3D Printing Medical Devices Key Players include
Siemens Healthineers AG
EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
Sartorius AG
Concept Laser GmbH (GE Additive)
Materialise NV
