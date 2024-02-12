AI in Pathology Market worth $49 million by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 15.6%
AI in Pathology Market by Component (Software, Scanners), Neural Network (CNN, GAN, RNN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnosis, Prognosis, Workflow, Education), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospital Labs, Research), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 12, 2024 ) The report "AI in Pathology Market by Component (Software, Scanners), Neural Network (CNN, GAN, RNN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnosis, Prognosis, Workflow, Education), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospital Labs, Research), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2028 from USD 24 million in 2023, at a high CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.
Factors such as the growing digitalization of pathology, an increasing number of misdiagnosed cases and increasing infusion of AI in pathology to enhance lab efficiency are aiding the growth of this market. However, interoperability & transparency issues, the high setup and operational costs, and data privacy concerns in AI in the pathology market are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.
Software segment accounted for the largest share of the AI in pathology market, By component.
Based on component, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the global AI in pathology market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to pathologists' high adoption of AI-based software due to factors such as high adaptability and interoperability and automation of various tasks in pathology, such as image analysis, data extraction, and report generation. These driving factors are shaping the adoption and development of AI-based software for pathology, offering significant potential for advancements in disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment planning. For instance, in December 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital pathology software to help pathologists evaluate breast cancer markers such as Ki-67, ER, and PR.
The drug discovery segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the AI in pathology market by application.
Based on application, the AI in pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical workflow, and training & education. The drug discovery segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. The growth in high throughput screening and imaging, increasing use of AI that is benefitting toxicology testing for illicit drugs, rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D expenditure, and the ability of AI in pathology to accelerate the development of new therapeutics, improve diagnostic accuracy, and enhance personalized medicine approaches are the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of the drug discovery application segment.
North America dominated the AI in pathology market in 2022.
The global market has been segmented based on region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the AI in pathology market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large share and high growth rate of North America can be attributed to the increasing research funding and government initiatives for promoting precision medicine in the US, this region has always been at the forefront of implementing advanced technologies and integrated AI systems within the pathology labs, factors such as increasing need to enhance efficiency of labs, growing cases of misdiagnoses, rise in use of telepathology with AI advancements have also supported the growth of this market in North America.
The key players functioning in the AI in pathology market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), Aiforia Technologies Plc (Finland), Indica Labs Inc. (US), OptraScan (US), Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. (Israel), Mindpeak GmbH (Germany), Tribun Health (France), Techcyte, Inc. (US), Deep Bio Inc. (Korea), Lumea Inc. (US), Visiopharm (Denmark), aetherAI (Taiwan), Aiosyn (Netherlands), Paige AI, Inc. (US), Proscia Inc. (US), PathAI, Inc. (US), Tempus Labs, Inc. (US), Konfoong Biotech International Co., Ltd. (China), DoMore Diagnostics AS (Norway), Verily Life Sciences, LLC (US), deepPath (US), and 4D Path Inc (US).
