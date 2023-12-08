Plasma Fractionation Market worth $40.4 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 6.9%
Plasma Fractionation Market by Product (Immunoglobulins, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, von Willebrand Factor, PCC), Application (Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Rheumatology), End User (Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 08, 2023 ) The report "Plasma Fractionation Market by Product (Immunoglobulins, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, von Willebrand Factor, PCC), Application (Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Rheumatology), End User (Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2028 ", is projected to reach USD 40.4 billion by 2028 from USD 29.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Get Discount on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/discountreports.asp?id=93798284
The increasing use of immunoglobulins in a variety of therapeutic fields, as well as the market's players' strategic expansion of plasma collection centers and inventories, along with the rising incidence of respiratory diseases like alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are the main factors driving the market's expansion.
The immunoglobins segment accounted for the largest share by-product in the plasma fractionation market in 2022.
Based on product, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates, immunoglobulins, albumins, and other products. Immunoglobulins accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market in 2022. The dominance of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in the cases of neurological and immunological diseases, the increase in off-label utilization of immunoglobulins, especially IVIg, and the increased usage of these immunoglobulins in the treatment of a variety of diseases and conditions that are linked to humoral immune deficiency or immune system dysfunction, including immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki syndrome, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and graft-versus-host diseases after bone marrow transplantation. Additionally, the immunoglobins segment is anticipated to register highest growth throughout the forecast period, based on volume. Owing to the the broader range of medical indications including autoimmune diseases, primary immunodeficiency disorders, neurological disorders, etc. and larger patient population served, IVIg typically contributes the most significant volume within the immunoglobulins segment of the plasma fractionation market.
The pulmonology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into pulmonology, hemato-oncology neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2022, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for immunoglobulins to prevent and treat upper and lower respiratory tract infections due to their efficiency is a major factor driving growth in this market segment. Additionally, the use of protease inhibitors such as alpha-1-antitrypsin has also increased substantially over the past few years.
North America was the largest regional market for plasma fractionation market in 2022
The global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The significant market share held by North America is supported by the region's rising hemophilic population as well as the rising demand for immunoglobulins for conditions like PID, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), allogenic bone marrow transplantation, pediatric HIV, and B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expansion of the healthcare sector, the increasing incidence of hemophilia, the increase in the number of organ transplants, the increased emphasis on early diagnosis and prophylactic care, the increased awareness of technologically advanced products, and the rising standards of living in many countries in APAC.
Inquire Before Buying:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=93798284
Key players in the plasma fractionation market include CSL (Australia), Takeda Pharmaceutical company limited (Japan), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), LFB (France), ADMA Biologics (US), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (China), GC Pharma (Korea), Hualan Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (China), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent BioSolutions (US), Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Bharat Serum Vaccines Limited (India), SK Plasma (Korea), Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Kamada (Israel), Centurion Pharma (Istanbul), Prothya Biosolutions (Netherlands), PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Virchow Biotech Private Limited (India), Fusion Healthcare (India), and Hemarus Therapeutics Limited (India).
Get Discount on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/discountreports.asp?id=93798284
The increasing use of immunoglobulins in a variety of therapeutic fields, as well as the market's players' strategic expansion of plasma collection centers and inventories, along with the rising incidence of respiratory diseases like alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are the main factors driving the market's expansion.
The immunoglobins segment accounted for the largest share by-product in the plasma fractionation market in 2022.
Based on product, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates, immunoglobulins, albumins, and other products. Immunoglobulins accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market in 2022. The dominance of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in the cases of neurological and immunological diseases, the increase in off-label utilization of immunoglobulins, especially IVIg, and the increased usage of these immunoglobulins in the treatment of a variety of diseases and conditions that are linked to humoral immune deficiency or immune system dysfunction, including immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki syndrome, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and graft-versus-host diseases after bone marrow transplantation. Additionally, the immunoglobins segment is anticipated to register highest growth throughout the forecast period, based on volume. Owing to the the broader range of medical indications including autoimmune diseases, primary immunodeficiency disorders, neurological disorders, etc. and larger patient population served, IVIg typically contributes the most significant volume within the immunoglobulins segment of the plasma fractionation market.
The pulmonology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into pulmonology, hemato-oncology neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2022, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for immunoglobulins to prevent and treat upper and lower respiratory tract infections due to their efficiency is a major factor driving growth in this market segment. Additionally, the use of protease inhibitors such as alpha-1-antitrypsin has also increased substantially over the past few years.
North America was the largest regional market for plasma fractionation market in 2022
The global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The significant market share held by North America is supported by the region's rising hemophilic population as well as the rising demand for immunoglobulins for conditions like PID, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), allogenic bone marrow transplantation, pediatric HIV, and B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expansion of the healthcare sector, the increasing incidence of hemophilia, the increase in the number of organ transplants, the increased emphasis on early diagnosis and prophylactic care, the increased awareness of technologically advanced products, and the rising standards of living in many countries in APAC.
Inquire Before Buying:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=93798284
Key players in the plasma fractionation market include CSL (Australia), Takeda Pharmaceutical company limited (Japan), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), LFB (France), ADMA Biologics (US), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (China), GC Pharma (Korea), Hualan Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (China), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent BioSolutions (US), Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Bharat Serum Vaccines Limited (India), SK Plasma (Korea), Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Kamada (Israel), Centurion Pharma (Istanbul), Prothya Biosolutions (Netherlands), PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Virchow Biotech Private Limited (India), Fusion Healthcare (India), and Hemarus Therapeutics Limited (India).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results