Weaving Success: Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size Unveiled
The report "Activated Carbon Fiber Market by Type (PAN-based, Pitch-based, Cellulosic Fiber, Phenolic Resin), Application (Solvent Recovery, Air Purification, Water Treatment, Catalyst Carrier), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", is estimated to be USD 232 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. Factors such as high demand for extended performance and reduced maintenance, growing demand from pollution control and water treatment applications, and increasing need for efficient processes are expected to drive the markets growth during the forecast period.
Cellulosic fiber is the fastest-growing segment in activated carbon fiber market, in terms of value and volume
PAN, also known as polyacrylonitrile, is a synthetic thermoplastic polymer is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the cosmetic preservatives market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as environment friendly nature of cellulosic fiber, easily accessibility to raw material, high strength and superior characteristics.
Air purification segment is expected to grow with the second highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period
Air purification segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing application of the activated carbon fiber market. There is an increased demand for air purifiers and pollutant removers due to increasing pollution levels worldwide. Therefore, strict government regulations and increased pollution will increase the demand for air purification application of activated carbon fiber market.
North America is the second-largest region in terms of value in the activated carbon fiber market during the forecast period
North America is the second largest market for activated carbon fiber, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the activated carbon fiber market in North America can be attributed to the presence of leading activated carbon fiber manufacturers, such as CeraMaterials, and HPMS Graphite. North America has undertaken substantial research with regard to manufacturing to understand the revolutionary potential of activated carbon fibers. This, in turn, boosts the demand for activated carbon fiber in the region.
Activated Carbon Fiber Market Key Players
The major Players in cosmetic preservatives Market includes Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Unitika Ltd. (Japan), Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), AWA Paper & Technology Company, Inc. (Japan), Taiwan Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Daigas Group (Japan), Auro Carbon & Chemicals (India), Hangzhou Nature Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Eurocarb Products Ltd. (UK), China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd. (China), Bio-Medical Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), CeraMaterials (US), and HPMS Graphite (US).
Toyobo Co., Ltd. is one of the major key players in the activated carbon fiber market. The company primarily designs, manufactures, and distributes air filter products using activated carbon fiber. The company operates through five business segments: Films and Functional Polymers, Mobility, Lifestyle and Environment, Life Science, Real Estate and Other Business. Activated carbon fiber-equipped filters offered by the company are used in a wide range of applications, such as air purification, dust removal, indoor air decontamination, and deodorization. The company has a wide presence in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The company provides activated carbon fiber-based products from the Films and Functional Polymers segment.
Kuraray Co., Ltd. Is one of the largest manufacturers of functional resins, chemical products, and activated carbon and high-performance membranes and systems. Kuraray started producing activated carbon fibers in 1980. The company has a presence across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe owing to which it has become one of the major global suppliers of activated carbon fibers. The company operates primarily through two business segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and textiles, and Other Business. Under the Fibers and Textiles segment, the company provides activated carbon fiber products. It serves automotive, defense & security, medical, food & agriculture, energy, chemical, electronics, and semiconductor markets.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
