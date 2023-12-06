GI Stool Testing Market expected to reach USD 1288.51 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.23 percent
The Global GI Stool Testing Market size was valued at USD 790.45 Million in 2022 and the total GI Stool Testing Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.23 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1288.51 Million.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 06, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the GI Stool TestingMarket was USD 790.45 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.23 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1288.51 Million by 2029.
GI Stool Testing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The GI Stool Testing Market Report has comprehensive methodologies using primary and secondary sources, data collection, and expert insights to explore market segmentation, regional analysis, and future prospects.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/220795
GI Stool Testing Market Dynamics
The GI Stool Testing Market is experiencing growth due to increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits, such as antioxidants and vitamin content. Rising demand for natural and functional ingredients in the food and beverage industry, along with its application in traditional medicine, is propelling market expansion.
GI Stool Testing Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the GI Stool Testing market due to rising colon cancer and GERD cases. The region is expected to hold the largest market share, with the United States being a major contributor to the market's growth.
GI Stool Testing Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Consumables
Analyzers
By Test Type
Occult Blood Test
Guaiac FOB Stool Test
Immuno FOB Agglutination Test
Lateral Flow Immuno FOB Test
Immuno FOB ELISA Test
Ova and Parasites Test
Bacteria Test
Faecal Biomarkers Test
Tumor M2-PK Stool Test
Transferrin Assays
By Application
Infection
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Cancer
By Distribution Channel
Hospital & clinic pharmacies
Brick & Mortar
E-commerce
By End-Use
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Homecare Settings
GI Stool Testing Key Competitors include
AdvaCare Pharma
Biomrieux Inc
CTK Biotech Inc.
Danaher Corp.
Diasorin S P A
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
