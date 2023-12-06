Water Purifier Market is expected to reach USD 78.518 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1 Percent
The Global Water Purifier Market size was valued at USD 36.364 Billion in 2022 and the total Water Purifier Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 78.518 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 06, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Water Purifier Market was USD 36.364 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 78.518 Billion by 2029.
Water Purifier Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Water Purifier Market Report aims to analyze global trends, market drivers, and key players shaping industry growth. Employing comprehensive research methodologies involving primary and secondary sources, data collection, and expert insights, the report investigates market segmentation, regional analysis, technological advancements, and future market prospects for water purification solutions.
Water Purifier Market Dynamics
The Water Purifier Market is expanding due to rising concerns over water quality, driving demand for reliable purification solutions globally. Factors such as increasing health awareness, urbanization, industrialization, and government initiatives for clean water access are propelling market growth, and fostering innovation in purification technologies and solutions.
Water Purifier Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominated the water purifier market in 2022 with China, a booming industry, catalyzed by industrialization's impact on water quality. China's market thrives on diverse product offerings such as Xiaomi's innovations. India sees robust growth, targeting health concerns and reaching rural households. Growing awareness and affordability in nations like India, China, and Bangladesh drive sales amidst rising pollution awareness and income disparities.
Water Purifier Market Segmentation
By Technology
UV
RO
Gravity Based
By End-User
Commercial
Residential
By Portability
Portable
Non Portable
By Distribution Channel
Retail Stores
Direct Sales
Online
Water Purifier Key Competitors include
Kent RO Systems(India)
Eureka Forbes (India)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
O. Smith Corporation (USA)
3M Company (USA)
LG Electronics (South Korea)
Honeywell International (USA)
Whirlpool Corporation (USA)
Coway Co. (South Korea)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Water Purifier Key Competitors include
Kent RO Systems(India)
Eureka Forbes (India)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
O. Smith Corporation (USA)
3M Company (USA)
LG Electronics (South Korea)
Honeywell International (USA)
Whirlpool Corporation (USA)
Coway Co. (South Korea)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
