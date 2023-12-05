HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS UNIQUE FLUID ART EXPERIENCES TO FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA
Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 05, 2023 ) FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA - Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced the opening of a new franchise location in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
WHERE: 2000 Highway 160, Suite 106, Fort Mill, South Carolina 29708
WHAT: Hawaii Fluid Art offers unique art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACT: Kipp Bennett-Chew | kipp@hawaiifluidart.com
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, Hawaii Fluid Art is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Fort Mill offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy. Fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels, and the studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting and rock painting. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls’ Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.
“We are excited to be part of the Fort Mill community and to provide artists and beginners alike with a place to create!”, said Bennett-Chew.
”From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at www.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their unique creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK;, Frisco, TX; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL, and Fort Worth, TX.
Contact Information:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 18083444878
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 18083444878
