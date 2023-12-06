Roasted Coffee Market is expected to Reach USD 73.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4 Percent
The market for roasted coffee has grown dramatically as a result of the growing trend in roasted coffee consumption, developing into a vibrant and dynamic business.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 06, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Roasted Coffee Market was USD 54.6 billion. In 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 73.81 billion by 2029.
Roasted Coffee Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Roasted Coffee Market analysis delves into import/export consumption, supply/demand dynamics, costs, shares, revenues, and profits. It thoroughly assesses the manufacturing capacity, production, revenues, and market share of every Roasted Coffee Market participant, providing a comprehensive overview of the industry landscape.
Roasted Coffee Market Dynamics
The Roasted Coffee Market grows due to increasing consumer demand for premium and specialty coffee variants. Factors such as evolving taste preferences, rising café culture, and heightened awareness regarding coffee quality and origins contribute to market expansion, fostering innovation and diverse product offerings.
Roasted Coffee Market Regional Insights
Europe dominated the Roasted Coffee Market in 2022. due to the health-conscious populace seeking convenient, nutritious options amidst busy lifestyles. The region's high demand for quality coffee aligns with evolving preferences, emphasizing convenience, and supports the market's growth in roasted coffee consumption.
Roasted Coffee Market Segmentation
By Type
Arabica
Robusta
By Distribution Channel
B2B
B2C
Roasted Coffee Key Competitors include
Nestlé SA (Nescafé)
J.M. Smucker Company
Starbucks Corporation
The Kraft Heinz Company
Tchibo
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
Strauss Group
Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.
Peet's Roasted Coffee
Illycaffè S.p.A.
Eight O'Clock Roasted Coffee Company
Paulig Group
Tres Corações Alimentos S.A.
Melitta Group
Roasted Coffee Beanery
Farmer Brothers Co.
DE Master Blenders (Douwe Egberts)
Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group
