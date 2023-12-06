Seaweed Market is expected Reach USD 18.77 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.36 Percent
Seaweed extracts, including agar, alginate, and carrageenan, are essential for food industry use as gelling agents and stabilizers that improve texture and quality.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 06, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Seaweed Market was USD 8.3 billion. In 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 18.77 billion by 2029.
Seaweed Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research offers a detailed analysis of Import and export consumption, supply and demand, costs, shares, revenues, and profits covered in the Seaweed Market analysis report. The manufacturing capacity, production, revenues, and market share of each manufacturer in the Seaweed Market are examined.
Seaweed Market Dynamics
The Seaweed Market is expanding due to increased consumer awareness of its nutritional benefits like vitamins and minerals. Growing demand for natural and plant-based products, coupled with seaweed's versatile applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, is driving market growth globally.
Seaweed Market Regional Insights
In 2022 Asia Pacific led the seaweed market, driven by high consumption in China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. These nations significantly impact cultivation, processing, and trade. China's substantial production and consumption, alongside Japan and South Korea's historical consumption, coupled with technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences, continue to shape the market dynamics.
Seaweed Market Segmentation
By Product
Red
Brown
Green
By Form
Liquid
Powdered
Flakes
Leaf
By Application
Fertilizers
Animal Feed
Human Consumption
Hydrocolloids
Others
Seaweed Key Competitors include
Cargill Inc. (United States)
Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG) (China)
Roullier Group (France)
Biostadt India Limited (India)
Mara Seaweeds (Scotland)
Acadian Seaplants Limited (Canada)
Gelymar SA (Chile)
BrandT Consolidated, Inc. (United States)
Seasol International Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
CP Kelco (United States)
Irish Seaweeds (Ireland)
