Yeast Infection Market to reach USD 6.55 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.2 percent over the forecast period
Although other species like Candida glabrata and Candida auris also play a role in these illnesses, Candida albicans is the main offender.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 03, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Yeast Infection Market was USD 4.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.55 Bn by 2029.
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/220601
Yeast Infection Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Yeast Infection Market report adopts a comprehensive research methodology across key geographic regions, addressing drivers, opportunities, restraints, and new market entrants. Employing a bottom-up approach, market size is evaluated by value and volume. Data collection integrates both primary and secondary research, with subsequent analysis using SWOT and PESTLE methods.
Yeast Infection Market Dynamics
The Yeast Infection Market is propelled by increasing awareness of yeast-related health issues, the rising prevalence of fungal infections, and the growing aging population. Advancements in diagnostic technologies, coupled with the development of innovative antifungal therapies, contribute to market growth. Additionally, lifestyle changes and a focus on preventive healthcare drive the demand for yeast infection treatments.
Yeast Infection Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Yeast Infection Market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. The presence of major key companies in the region driving the market growth.
Yeast Infection Market Segmentation
By Pathogens
Candida Albicans
Candida Glabrata
Candida Rugosa
Others
By Type
Vaginal Yeast Infection
Skin Yeast Infection
Throat Yeast Infection
Others
By Treatment
Medical Treatment
Surgery
By End-User
Hospital
Clinics
Ambulatory Centers
Others
Yeast Infection Market Key Competitors include:
Scynexis Inc. (U.S.)
Merck & Co.Inc. (U.S.)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Surgical Site Infections Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 3.47 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.73 percent during the forecast period.
Varicella Zoster Infection Treatment Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 2.15 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.12 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
