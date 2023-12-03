Wheelchair Market to reach USD 92.79 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 7.09 percent over the forecast period
New treatment approaches have been developed, which has been a key growth driver for the wheelchair business.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 03, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Wheelchair Market was USD 4.586 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 7.394 Bn by 2029.
Wheelchair Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Wheelchair Market's research methodology entails a thorough analysis, segmenting variables such as product, category and application along with their sub-segments. The report incorporates insights from major market players' mergers and acquisitions, offering perspectives on growth hubs, market share, investment feasibility, and the competitive landscape. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the size of the market by value and volume.
Wheelchair Market Dynamics
The Wheelchair Market is propelled by increasing awareness of accessibility, the rising aging population, and advancements in wheelchair technologies. Growing initiatives for inclusivity and supportive government policies also contribute. Additionally, expanding healthcare infrastructure, heightened focus on customized and lightweight wheelchairs, and innovations in mobility solutions further drive market growth, meeting the evolving needs of users.
Wheelchair Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the Wheelchair Market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The healthcare infrastructure, technological advances and regional demographics are expected to boost the North America Market. Also, the presence of major key manufacturers boosting the overall growth.
Wheelchair Market Segmentation
By Product
Manual
Electric
Smart
By Category
Adults
Pediatric
By Application
Homecare settings
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory surgical centers
Wheelchair Market Key Competitors include:
Invacare Corporation
Sunrise Medical
Permobil
Pride Mobility Products Corp.
Hoveround Corporation
Panthera AB
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
