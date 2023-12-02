Women Healthcare Market to reach USD 23.29 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.7 percent over the forecast period
The Global Women Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 15.8 Billion in 2022 and the total Women Healthcare revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 23.29 Billion.
Women Healthcare Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Women Healthcare Market report involves data of top geographic regions—North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America. Data collection utilizes both primary and secondary research methods. The report analyzes segments, including type, application, operating system, and end-user, with sub-segments. It incorporates insights from major market players' mergers and acquisitions, offering a comprehensive view of the market's landscape and dynamics.
Obtain a PDF Sample of the Women Healthcare Market
Women Healthcare Market Dynamics
The Women Healthcare Market is growing due to increasing awareness of women's health issues, advancements in reproductive technologies, and a growing aging population. Rising healthcare expenditure and a surge in chronic conditions among women further propel market growth. The demand for personalized healthcare solutions for women also contributes to expansion.
Women Healthcare Market Regional Insights
In 2022, North America held a leading market share of approximately 40% in the global women's healthcare market, a trend expected to persist. The region's growth drivers include a rising target population for women's healthcare, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and widespread adoption of telemedicine.
Women Healthcare Market Segmentation
By Drug
Prolia
XGEVA
EVISTA
Mirena
Zometa
Other
By Application
Hormonal Infertility
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Endometriosis
Contraception
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
Menopause
Other
Women Healthcare Market Key Competitors include:
AbbVie, Inc
Bayer AG
Merck & Co., Inc
Pfizer, Inc
Lupin
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
