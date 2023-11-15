What is FX Order Watch and How does it Work?
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 15, 2023 )
DUBAI, UAE (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - Forex exchange (FX) trading refers to buying and selling currencies with the aim of making profits. This trade takes place in the foreign exchange market, a global place that operates round the clock from Monday to Friday. The key participants of FX trading include individual traders, banks, and corporations. The trading is executed over the counter (OTC), where traders exchange currency pairs termed as 'Forex Pair.' These pairs indicate the current market value of one currency in relation to the other. To earn profit in forex trading, traders need to speculate on currency value fluctuations which are influenced by factors like market sentiments, geopolitical events, economic indicators, interest rates, etc.
What is FX Order Watch?
Banks and financial institutions offer FX Order Watch as a service to simplify foreign exchange trading. This service allows traders to place an exchange order at their desired exchange rate and tenure. FX Order Watch monitors the foreign exchange market continuously over the chosen period, and once the preferred rate is achieved, the trading is conducted automatically on the trader's behalf. This financial tool provides traders with flexibility that can potentially enhance their trading outcomes.
How does FX Order Watch work?
With this financial service, traders can set a target exchange rate for a forex pair and choose the duration within which they want the exchange to take place. The FX Order Watch monitors the currency markets during this period without any pause. The exchange is automatically processed if the target is reached, and the trader's selected account is debited or credited accordingly. Traders can choose from two types of orders with durations ranging from one to ninety days.
Following are the two types of orders:
• Simple Order – True to its name, this process allows a trader to place one order at a time with their preferred exchange rate and timeline. They can choose to place either a buy order or a sell order. The FX Order Watch automatically conducts the transaction once the target is attained within the specified timeline. However, if the desired target is not attained within the specified time the order expires.
• One Cancels-Other Order (OCO) – In contrast to simple order, this process allows a trader to place two orders simultaneously. The FX Order Watch executes the order that reaches the target first, while the other is automatically nullified.
Benefits of a FX order watch
The following are the benefits of an FX Order Watch:
• Freedom from constantly monitoring the market, as the tool executes trades automatically.
• Flexibility to set preferred exchange rate and tenure.
• Authority to change or cancel orders at any time.
• Diversification of assets across currencies.
FX Order Watch revolutionizes the trading experience by automating the exchange based on the trader’s desired exchange rates and time. It offers substantial benefits to a diverse range of global investors, particularly those who trade in multiple currencies. Experienced traders can leverage the tool’s flexibility to select preferred exchange rates and timeframes along with their market expertise to maximize their potential trading returns. This service is invaluable for people who want to diversify their asset allocation across various currencies. FX Order Watch empowers every trader to leverage market fluctuation and unlock a world of possibilities in the dynamic foreign exchange market. Besides FX trading, investors may consider diversifying their portfolio with other investment options like Mutual Funds, Fixed-income, Securities, Structured Notes, Equities, and ETFs.
