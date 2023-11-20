In Space Manufacturing Market worth $62.8 billion by 2040 at a CAGR of 29.7 %
In Space Manufacturing Market by Product Technology (Perovskite Photovoltaics cell, Graphene and solid-state Lithium batteries, Exchange membrane cells, Traction motor, Hydrogen propulsion system ,Insulin), End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2040
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 20, 2023 ) This report analyzes the In-space manufacturing market from 2030 to 2040 . It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the In-space manufacturing market along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge the market growth globally The In-Space manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2030 to USD 62.8 Billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2030 to 2040. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the In-space manufacturing market in 2030. In-space manufacturing, which is currently at a nascent stage, is expected to become a core part of future In-space economy, generating revenue using assets in orbits or beyond Earth orbit for use in-space as well as terrestrial consumption.
Based on Product Technology , The In-space manufacturing market has been segmented in to 12 segments: Perovksite Photovoltaics cell, Graphene and solid-state Lithium batteries ,Proton Exchange membrane cells, Traction motor, Hydrogen propulsion system, Insulin, Electromagnetic metamaterials antennas, Perfect spheres bearings, Quantum Dots Display, Tissue /organ, Zblan fiber optics, Zeolite crystal. The Quantum dots display segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. of Quantum LED displays which have in data collection and affordability, as well as the accessibility of In-space manufacturing across the globe . Quantum Dots based LEDs and instrumentation can reproduce image and video with higher quality than traditional HDD displays and is expected to become a significant technology upgrade to current display technology. Quantum dots are cost effective and viable to manufacture in a microgravity environment without the presence of contaminants .
Based on End Use , The In-space manufacturing market has been segmented into Govt & Military, and Commercial segments. Space manufactured products such as ZBLAN fibers and perfect spheres are expected to see increasing demand in applications such as high end lasers and aerospace bearings for defence and government applications. In the case of commercial markets, 3D bioprinting of live tissue and vasculature presents a challenge with collapse of such structures under gravity. However, in microgravity conditions, this can be mitigated to a significant extent. This makes space fabrication of such products highly applicable in critical industries such as health care where organ transplants and stem cell therapies are expensive and time-consuming processes.
Based on Point of Use , The In-space manufacturing market has been segmented into terrestrial and space segments. It is expected that the demand for space fabricated products for both terrestrial markets and space based manufacturing and services market will grow in the future. The terrestrial demand is attributed to the application of products such as perovskite cells, materials and crystals in core industries such as solar power, electronic and chemical companies. In the space segment, the the expected uptake of space fabricated goods is attributed to the cost effective and compared to repair, replacement or upgrade missions required currently for expensive satellites and other space based assets. In summary, In-space manufacturing , coupled with space based automation , assembly and repair infrastructure presents a significant opportunity for players in the new space economy.
Based on Region, the North America region is estimated to lead the market in 2030. This region includes US and Canada. The future market in this region is driven by the high adoption of advanced materials and microfabricated products that are challenging to manufacture on earth without significant investments in infrastructure. In-space manufacturing is expected to have the highest growth in Asia Pacific region since multiple countries in the APAC region are trending towards increased adoption of technologies such as electric vehicles, high end displays and electrified trains and metros.
Key Market Players:
Allevi Inc. (US), Global Graphene Group, Inc. (US), Le Verre Fluore Fiber Solutions(France),Nedstack Fuel cell Technology BV (Netherlands) and Echodyne Corporation(US) are some of the leading companies in the in-space manufacturing market. These companies are currently at a higher technology readiness level in key manufacturing technologies such as perovskite cells, ZBLAN fibers, zeolites and Proton Exchange Membrane Cells (PEMC) , with products based on these technologies seeing a high demand during the forecast period.
These companies have reliable storage and server facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe & Asia pacific. These companies have products with wider applications and based in niche technologies . They have established a significant market presence, with reputable products with a strong business strategies.
