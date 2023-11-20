Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market worth $16.5 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 5.6%
"Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market by Product (Absorbents (Bed Protectors, Pads & Guards), Non-absorbents (Catheters, Drainage Bags)), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), Distribution Channel (E-commerce), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2028",.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 20, 2023 ) The report " Incontinence Care Products Market by Product (Absorbents (Bed Protectors, Pads & Guards), Non-absorbents (Catheters, Drainage Bags)), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), Distribution Channel (E-commerce), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2028", global incontinence care products market is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2028 from USD 12.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Growth in the incontinence care products market is mainly driven by the increasing geriatric population and subsequent rise in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions, significant prevalence of incontinence, growing attention to personal hygiene. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income also contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, emerging markets such as India and China are expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the incontinence care products market during the forecast period. However, disparities in the reimbursement for incontinence care products is restricting the growth of this market.
In 2022, the absorbable segment held the largest share of the incontinence care products market, by product type segment
Based on product type, the global incontinence care products market is categorized into absorbents and non-absorbents. Absorbents provide better comfort to incontinence patients by preventing the leakage of urine, making it a preferred option, hence accounting for large share. These products are also easy to use as compared to non-absorbents.
In 2022, the e-commerce segment held the largest share of the incontinence care products market, by distribution channel segment
By distribution channel, the incontinence care products market has been segmented into e-commerce, retailer pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing digitalization, advancements in technology, and rising internet accessibility. Besides, the products sold on e-commerce platforms are comparatively more affordable than the products sold offline, since the costs associated with warehouse storage and maintenance is not involved.
Europe dominates the global incontinence care products market
Based on the region, the incontinence care products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. In 2022, Europe accounted for the largest incontinence care products market share. The large share of Europe in this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of incontinence and chronic conditions and rising healthcare spending. In addition, various key players have their headquarters or major sales networks situated in European countries, making it a mature and developed market.
The major players operating in this market are Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), HARTMANN (Germany), Ontex BV (Belgium), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Medline Industries, LP (US), McKesson Corporation (US), ABENA (Denmark), Attindas Hygiene Partners Group (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Wellspect Healthcare (Sweden), Stryker (US), First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US), Principle Business Enterprises, Inc. (US), TZMO SA (Poland), Primare International Ltd. (Canada), Drylock Technologies (Belgium), NorthShore Care Supply (US), and Nobel Hygiene (India).
