Filmmaker Aims for the Oscars with New Animated Short Film About "Impossible" Love!
Step and Repeat LA Produced Backdrops to Help Bring Life to ‘Fire & Water’
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 17, 2023 ) Shadow Hills, CA - Step and Repeat LA is known throughout the Los Angeles area for producing backdrops for some of the biggest red carpet events in the entertainment industry. However, it was during the 2020 Pandemic, when events became virtually unheard of, that the team at Step and Repeat LA put their facility to good use and became the homebase production site for the new animated short film, ‘Fire & Water’.
Written and Directed by Rob Filios, the film utilizes miniature sets, along with both 2D and 3D animation styles, to tell a story of an “impossible” love union between a water droplet and a single spark of flame. The droplet, high up in a tree and enchanted by the beauty of the world, inadvertently unites with the spark, who yearns for adventure, setting off a chain of events that will ultimately change their fates.
Step and Repeat LA created numerous printed backdrops for the production of film, including one used to shoot the promotional video for the film’s Kickstarter video.
‘Fire & Water’ is now in the post-production phase and aims to not only be featured at festivals all over the world, but to also become an Oscar contender at the Academy Awards!
Director Filios had this to say, “I am working hard to ensure each aspect of the production is of the highest quality. The most important part, the story, is stellar. Now we are on the freight train of post production. VFX artists are already hired as well as top tier 2D artists. Sound Design, Music and Color Grading will come next and there is no plan to skimp.”
From trade shows and movie premieres, to charity galas and private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
Written and Directed by Rob Filios, the film utilizes miniature sets, along with both 2D and 3D animation styles, to tell a story of an “impossible” love union between a water droplet and a single spark of flame. The droplet, high up in a tree and enchanted by the beauty of the world, inadvertently unites with the spark, who yearns for adventure, setting off a chain of events that will ultimately change their fates.
Step and Repeat LA created numerous printed backdrops for the production of film, including one used to shoot the promotional video for the film’s Kickstarter video.
‘Fire & Water’ is now in the post-production phase and aims to not only be featured at festivals all over the world, but to also become an Oscar contender at the Academy Awards!
Director Filios had this to say, “I am working hard to ensure each aspect of the production is of the highest quality. The most important part, the story, is stellar. Now we are on the freight train of post production. VFX artists are already hired as well as top tier 2D artists. Sound Design, Music and Color Grading will come next and there is no plan to skimp.”
From trade shows and movie premieres, to charity galas and private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results