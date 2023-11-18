Drug-Device Combination Products Market to reach USD 178.12 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 7.1 percent over the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2023 )
As per Maximize Market research, the Drug-Device Combination Products Market was USD 110.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 178.12 Bn by 2029.
Drug-Device Combination Products Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Drug-Device Combination Products Market report provides a detailed analysis of the report through market share, market report and competitive benchmarking of the key companies. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the size of the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. Collected data is later analyzed by methods such as SWOT and PESTLE analysis.
Drug-Device Combination Products Market Dynamics
The growth of the Drug-Device Combination Products Market is propelled by a rising incidence of persistent health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and respiratory disorders, requiring ongoing medical intervention. Also, the growing technological innovation is driving the market growth.
Drug-Device Combination Products Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the ongoing technological advances are driving the growth of the region.
Drug-Device Combination Products Market Segmentation
By Product
Therapeutic Area
Orthopedic Combination Products
Photodynamic Therapy Devices
Transdermal Patches
Drug-Eluting Stents
Wound Care Products
Inhalers
Antimicrobial Catheters
Others
Drug-Device Combination Products Market Key Competitors include:
Abbott
Terumo Corporation
Stryker Corporation
Mylan N.V.
Medtronic
Allergan plc
Boston Scientific Corporation
Novartis AG
