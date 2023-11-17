Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 3.5 percent over the forecast period
Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market size was valued at USD 5.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.5%
As per Maximize Market research, the Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market was USD 5.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 7.5 Bn by 2029.
Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology for the Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market involved a comprehensive analysis of drivers, opportunities, restraints, and regional insights. Data collection utilized both primary and secondary research methods, with subsequent analysis performed through PORTER’s five-force model and SWOT analysis to derive valuable insights into the market dynamics and competitive landscape.
Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Dynamics
The Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market is strongly driven by dynamic grooming trends and changing fashion preferences. The increasing demand for these grooming tools is attributed to individuals' desire to align their hairstyles and facial hair with the latest trends, to achieve their desired aesthetic.
Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector and the large consumer base present in the Asia Pacific.
Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Segmentation
By Product
Corded
Cordless
By Application
Hair Styles
Beard Trimming
Body Grooming
Children’s Grooming
Pet Grooming
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Key Competitors include:
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Procter & Gamble
Panasonic Corporation
Xiaomi
Wahl Clipper Corporation
Spectrum Brands Inc.
Conair Corporation
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Beauty Tools Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 159.89 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.71 percent during the forecast period.
Beard Trimmer Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 9.96 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.1 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
