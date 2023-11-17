Global Garment Steamer Market to reach USD 3.68 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.6 percent over the forecast period
The Global Garment Steamer Market size was valued at USD 2.51 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.68 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6 %
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 17, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Global Garment Steamer Market was USD 2.51 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.68 Bn by 2029.
Global Garment Steamer Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Global Garment Steamer Market Report provides drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional insights into major geographic regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect the data, which was later analyzed by SWOT and PESTLE analysis.
Global Garment Steamer Market Dynamics
The Garment Steamer Market experiences growth due to the rising demand for wrinkle-free clothing driven by the increasing emphasis on professional and polished appearances. Garment Steamers have become popular for their swift and effective wrinkle removal, providing the advantages of time-saving and convenience.
Global Garment Steamer Market Regional Insights
North America has established itself as the leading market for garment steamers, holding the largest market share, and is anticipated to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the second largest growing region in the industry with 6.5 percent CAGR.
Global Garment Steamer Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Handheld Steamers
Upright Steamers
By End Use
Domestic
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
By Water Tank Capacity
Small Capacity
Medium Capacity
Large Capacity
Adjustable Tank
Global Garment Steamer Market Key Competitors include:
Philips
Rowenta
Braun
Tefal
Panasonic
Jiffy Steamer
Conair
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
