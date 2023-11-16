Principle-centered Education Through Community Development
New Book Advocates for a Principle-centered Education Through Community Development
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Rochester, NY – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to introduce the release of Principle-centered Education Through community Development by Sai Tedla, a non-fiction book that asks, “Is there a common foundation that humanity can share and on which we can build our education, workplace and community?”
A caring and ethical education and community is possible!
Principle-centered Education lays out a path for creating and sustaining such a community. In order to sustain and expand what is precious in humanity and the rest of Nature, a principle-centered educational and community development framework is needed.
What distinguishes this book from other writings on education and community is that in addition to having programmatic elements, it provides a conceptual framework that is founded on The Principle, TruthLovePeace. The scope of the book is international and global – drawing from different aspects of humanity’s wisdom.
Since humans, on the whole, value having truth, love, and peace in their own lives and the lives of those they cherish, the chosen common ground here is the one-word principle: TruthLovePeace. In other words, the Sol Education and Community Program whicn is founded on The Principle, TruthLovePeace (the concise term for TruthLovePeaceGoodnessBeautyWisdomHappiness) is advanced in this book. In addition to providing programmatic elements, The Program offers a conceptual framework for student development and community-building, or community development. By focusing on our shared commonality, TruthLovePeace, we can build a caring education and community that can safeguard the well-being of all in Nature. For Nature is the Community of All (composed of humans, water-land-air animals, insects, worms, organisms, plants; life-fostering elements like earth, water, energy, air, space; and the rest of the universe).
The Sol Education and Community Program invites and encourages readers to establish our educational, workplace and community endeavors on 11 Community Fostering Qualities, which are concrete expressions of The Prinicple, TruthLovePeace.
At 120 pages, Principle-centered Education Through Community Development is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1615-1 Format: 7 x 10 paperback Retail: $18.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Education, Community
About the Author: Dr. Sai Tedla has a PhD in International Development and Education with a focus in non-traditional education. She has worked to build community inside and outside the classroom in colleges and universities. Through community outreach, she has brought together students, parents, teachers and faculty in locations around the country to create learning communities.
