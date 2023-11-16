Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market worth $19.8 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 15.2%
Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market by Product (Kadcyla, Enhertu, Padcev, Polivy), Linker Type (Cleavable, Non-Cleavable), Payload Type (Calicheamicin, MMAE), Target (HER2, CD30, CD22), Disease, Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2023 ) The report " Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Product (Kadcyla, Enhertu, Padcev, Polivy), Linker Type (Cleavable, Non-Cleavable), Payload Type (Calicheamicin, MMAE), Target (HER2, CD30, CD22), Disease, Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2028 from USD 9.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
The global antibody drug conjugates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market are collaborations & partnerships among market players operating in the market, increasing focus on the development of new ADCs and frequent approval from the FDA for new ADCs. Robust products under clinical studies and increased use of ADCs as combination therapy are likely to uplift market growth in coming years.
The Kadcyla segment dominated the market in 2022.
Based on product, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into Kadcyla, Enhertu, Adcetris, Padcev, Trodelvy, Polivy and others. In 2022, the Kadcyla held a dominant share owing to rise in the prevalence of cancer and increased use of ADCs for the treatment of cancer, which is one of the major factors driving the segmental growth. Furthermore, increased approvals for various disease indications for adcertis are likely to drive segmental growth in coming years.
The breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in the antibody drug conjugates market in 2022.
The breast cancer segment is the fastest growing segment and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe. The launch of biosimilars is further likely to have a positive impact on segmental growth. For instance, in May 2021, Zydus launched Ujvira, the first antibody drug conjugate (ADC) biosimilar for treating both early and advanced HER2-positive breast cancer.
The Asia Pacific region will be the fastest-growing region of the antibody drug conjugates market in 2022.
The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the antibody drug conjugates markets in the region is driven by a rising emphasis on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations & expansion and increased adoption of ADCs among the patent population. The rising prevalence of cancer and increased investment in research & development of the launch of novel ADCs in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to upsurge the market growth.
The antibody drug conjugates market is competitive, with a small number of players competing for market shares. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan), Seagen Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Pfizer Inc. (US), Astellas Pharma Inc (Japan), AstraZeneca (UK), ADC Therapeutics SA (Switzerland), ImmunoGen, Inc. (US), and Zydus Group (India), among others are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
