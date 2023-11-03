FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Latino Caucus Celebrates 50 Years with Black-Tie Party!
Step and Repeat LA Creates Epic Zig-Zag Media Wall for Anniversary Celebration
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 03, 2023 ) Los Angeles - Fall is event season, and in spite of the recent WGA and SAG strikes that deeply affected many industries in 2023, Step and Repeat LA has been busy producing backdrops and Media Walls for major events all over the Los Angeles area. Earlier last month, the California Latino Legislative Caucus (CLLC) hosted its 50 Year Celebration at the gorgeous Orpheum Theatre in Downtown LA on October 6th, and Step and Repeat LA was on the scene to provide the VIP experience!
Founded in 1973 as the Chicano Legislative Caucus, the CLLC was made up of just five male Latino members. Today, under the leadership of Sabrina Cervantes, the first LGBTQ+ leader and chair of the CLLC, the caucus now has 38 members, including a majority of 21 Latinas. According to its website, the mission of the CLLC is “to identify, promote and advocate on behalf of the professional, educational, social, political and cultural interests of the Latino Community.”
To celebrate 50 years of growth and progress, the CLLC commissioned Step and Repeat LA to create a spectacular press wall to commemorate the joyous occasion. Utilizing the unique interior of the Orpheum Theatre, Step and Repeat LA created a zig-zag Media Wall that maneuvered along a specific corner of the venue. The wall itself measured 8’ high, with three sections being brought together to create a “seamless” wall.
From award ceremonies and premieres, to grand openings and private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
