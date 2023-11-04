Lobster Market expected to Reach USD 12.43 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.7 percent
Due to its comparatively cheaper price compared to lobster tails and flesh, the whole lobster category holds the biggest market share. By 2022, the whole lobster market was expected to hold 65% of the world market.
As per Maximize Market research, the Lobster Market was USD 6.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 12.43 Bn by 2029.
Lobster Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
This report thoroughly examines the Lobster Market, delving into its competitive landscape and categorizing it based on Type, Species and Distribution Channel. It provides valuable insights into market trends, the main drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. To gauge market size and trends, a bottom-up approach was employed, utilizing both primary and secondary data. Furthermore, the report includes SWOT analyses of major market players, shedding light on their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics. Additionally, PESTLE and Porter's analyses are utilized to assess the market's operating environment and factors affecting profitability.
Lobster Market Dynamics
People consuming seafood due to its rich protein source and being a tasty food item consider it as a delicious meal. Growing health-conscious look for better food products to fulfill their protein and daily nutrient intake. Products such as ready-to-eat lobster tails and lobster salad are some of the most famous dishes in a busy lifestyle. Lobster is a versatile seafood product with use in various cuisines.
Lobster Market Regional Insights
North America region has dominated the market in the year 2022 in terms of revenue due to lobster farming practices that are being carried out in this region and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Lobster is a popular seafood item in this region because of its taste and the lobster dish is basically a component of dishes like spaghetti which has huge impact on the market demand.
Lobster Market Segmentation
By Type
Whole Lobster
Lobster Tail
Lobster Meat
By Species
American Lobster
European Lobster
Spiny Lobster
Red Lobster
By Distribution Channel
Food Service
Retail
Lobster Key Competitors include
Clearwater Sea foods
East Coast Seafood Group
High Liner Foods Incorporated
Boston Lobster Company
Red Lobster
