16th International Natural Health & Foods Expo to Elevate Well-Being: Informative Event in Sarasota, FL
Invest in your well-being at the premier Natural Health Expo, featuring renowned experts and cutting-edge insights that can improve lives.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2023 ) 16th International Natural Health & Foods Expo to Elevate Well-Being: Informative Event in Sarasota, FL
August 15, 2023
As the interest in natural health and wellness continues to grow, the 16th International Natural Health & Foods Expo is set to take place on September 23rd and 24th, 2023, at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, located at 801 N. Tamiami Trail. This enlightening event, co-produced by Healthy Referral Newspaper and Mind Your Body and Spirit Radio, promises to bring attendees cutting-edge resources and hard-to-find information to enhance their overall well-being.
The expo, an annual gathering, will feature an array of exhibits, speakers, and an opportunity for attendees to explore the latest in natural health and nutrition. Notably, the event will also extend support to veterans by offering them complimentary tickets to attend.
Distinguished speakers are scheduled to share their insights throughout the two-day event.
On Saturday, September 23 at 11 a.m., attendees can look forward to an engaging "The Road to 100+" session by BRIAN CLEMENT, PH.D., L.N. Co-Director of the internationally acclaimed Hippocrates Wellness in West Palm Beach, Florida. The session will delve into the significance of optimal choices in shaping a future of vitality and health from early to later years.
Sunday, September 24, at 1 p.m., the focus will shift to "Recovery," exploring the possibilities offered by high-tech options in health. Keynote speakers for this session are Brian Clement, Ph.D., LN, and Anna Maria Clement, Ph.D., LN, both revered world leaders in the natural health field. Joining them will be Sylvie Beljanski, Founder and Vice President of The Beljanski Foundation, dedicated to researching natural approaches to cancer, and Andrew ("Andy") Schectman, a respected figure in the financial services industry, offering insights into de-dollarization and the role of precious metals.
"The 16th International Natural Health & Foods Expo serves as an invaluable platform to connect individuals with holistic health perspectives," states Marchia Carnicelli Minor, co-founder, radio host, and speaker. "Our goal is to empower attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about their well-being."
Healthy Referral Newspaper, founded in 1989, has been dedicated to researching elusive natural health resources contributing to mental, nutritional, financial, and spiritual wellness. This event aims to attract individuals seeking comprehensive well-being, businesses eager to exhibit, and those willing to contribute to veterans and first responders.
The newspaper is held in high regard by readers nationwide.
Rocco Rolenz from Akron, OH, praised Healthy Referral in a five-star review, saying, "I have found Healthy Referral to have some of the most interesting health articles I have ever read. Many of the articles I have encountered within dealt with topics in health that other health publications that I have seen had not approached with a holistic view."
To exhibit, inquire about sponsorship opportunities, or donate tickets to veterans and first responders, contact Marchia Carnicelli Minor at 216-533-2273 or via email at healthyreferral@gmail.com.
For event details, tickets, and further information, visit the official website: www.healthyreferral.com or purchase tickets directly at Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/16th-international-natural-health-foods-expo-tickets-635979550957.
Contact Information:
Healthy Referral
Marchia
Tel: 216-533-2273
Email us
