Fibre Batteries Market to grow at a CAGR of 23 percent during the forecast period
The demand for wearable technology, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and health monitoring devices, is growing rapidly.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 04, 2023 ) The “Fibre Batteries Market” was valued USD 64.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 274.7 Mn by 2029.
Fibre Batteries Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is a detailed analysis of the Fibre Batteries Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Fibre Batteries market size. The primary and secondary research method was used to gather data from the Fibre Batteries market.
Fibre Batteries Market Dynamics
Increased R & D activities to expand the production capacity are expected to boost the Fibre Batteries Market. The adoption of wearable technology with flexible batteries is increasing. Increased adoption of EVs driven by government initiatives is expected to boost the Fibre Batteries Market growth over the forecast period. The high production cost of batteries is expected to restrain market growth.
Fibre Batteries Market Regional Insight
Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the Fibre Batteries Market growth over the forecast period. The region accounted for 44 percent share in 2022. Increased demand for wearable electronic devices in the region is expected to boost the market growth.
Fibre Batteries Market Segmentation
By Type:
Thin-Film
Printed
Others
By Rechargeability:
Primary
Secondary
By Capacity:
Below 10 mAh
10 mAh -100 mAh
Above 100 mAh
By End Use:
Consumer Electronics
Smart Packaging
Smart Cards
Medical Devices
Wireless Sensors
Others
Fibre Batteries Market Key Players Include
PowerOasis Ltd
Infinite Power Solutions, Inc.
ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.
Blue Solutions SA
Prieto Battery, Inc.
Cymbet Corporation
Paper Battery Company, Inc.
Ilika plc
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
