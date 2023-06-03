Cable Management Market is to grow at a CAGR of 7.87 percent to reach USD 39.6 Bn by 2029
Cable management is important in powered equipment, which moves large distance to power source and control cabling.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Cable Management Market” was USD 23.30 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 39.6 Bn by 2029
Cable Management Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research report shed light on market growth and estimated values with a SWOT analysis to assess the internal and external factors that contribute to the advantages, disadvantages, strengths, and weaknesses of key market players. The bottom-up approach was used for the estimation of market size.
Cable Management Market Dynamics
The major factor that drives the cable management market is the major changes in price fluctuation of raw materials such as rubber, aluminum, Copper, and plastic which are usually used in the manufacturing of cable management products.
Cable Management Market Regional Insights
North America and Europe are major market shareholders in the cable management market. North America and Europe are maturely owing to high investments made in infrastructure projects. The burgeoning adoption of management systems for maintaining proper track of data and power cables and the need for high-performance data cables in the IT and telecom industry are expected to propel the market.
Cable Management Market Segmentation
By Type
Cable Trays
Cable Raceways
Cable conduits
Cable connectors and glands
Cable Carriers
Cable lugs
Cable junction box
By End-User
IT & Telecommunication
Construction
Healthcare
Energy
Manufacturing & automation industry
Marine industry
Mining Industry
Cable Management Market’s Key Competitors include
Eaton
ABB Limited
Kalister
Ascend
