The Booster Pump Market is to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent to reach USD 3.56 Bn by 2029
Booster pumps are typically used in water systems or applications with low waste contamination.
As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the "Booster Pump Market" was USD 2.45 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.56 Bn by 2029
Booster Pump Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Booster Pump Market report research report focuses on a deep analysis of trending competitors and their market growth dynamics with the help of secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was used for the estimation of market size.
Booster Pump Market Dynamics
A booster pump is an essential unit or component used to increase the pressure of the liquid. The control device manages the pressure of the liquid and maintains its uniformity. Technological advancements in pumping systems, growing usage of booster pumps in wastewater treatment plants, the oil & gas sector, and building and construction are boosting global market revenue growth.
Booster Pump Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global booster pump market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue growth over the forecast period owing to technological advancements in pumping techniques and rising investments in research and development activities.
Booster Pump Market Segmentation
By Type
Single Stage
Multi-Stage
By Application
Household
Agriculture
Water and Wastewater
Industrial
Other
By Sales Type
New Sales
Aftermarket
Booster Pump Market’s Key Competitors include
Pentair
Xylem
Davey Water
Franklin Electric
Smith & Loveless
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Engineering Equipment research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
