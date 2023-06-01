Augmented Reality in BFSI Market to grow at a of CAGR of 24.6 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
Augmented Reality (AR) in the BFSI sector provides easier and more convenient payment options, which has led to an increased demand for AR technologies.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 01, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Augmented Reality in BFSI Market” was valued at USD 798.25 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3721.90 Mn by 2029.
Augmented Reality in BFSI Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report presents a strategic analysis of Augmented Reality in the BFSI Market, which includes market growth drivers, opportunities, and hindering factors. The data is gathered from primary and secondary research methodologies. SWOT analysis was used to determine the strength and weaknesses of Augmented Reality in the BFSI industry.
Augmented Reality in BFSI Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for AR technologies, in BFSI is expected to boost the market growth. It enhances the end-user experience to provide real-time transaction details, which is expected to boost the Augmented Reality in BFSI market growth. The high investment cost is expected to restrain the Augmented Reality in BFSI market growth.
Augmented Reality in BFSI Market Regional Insights
North American region is expected to boost the Augmented Reality in BFSI market growth over the forecast period. The region has a huge financial industry with advanced technology, which is expected to boost the Augmented Reality in BFSI market growth.
Augmented Reality in BFSI Market Segmentation
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By Type
On-Premise
Cloud
By Deployment Mode
APIs and SDKs
Application Delivery Networks (ADNs)
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs)
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Others
By Applications
Banks
Insurance Companies
Credit Unions
NBFCs
Augmented Reality in BFSI Key Players include:
Microsoft
Samsung
IBM
3rockAR
Google
Apple
PTC
Qualcomm
Unity Technologies
