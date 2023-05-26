Defoaming Coating Additives Market: Trends and Outlook | Expert Review
Rising coatings industry, environmental regulations, and versatile applications drive demand for defoaming coating additives. Market reports offer insights
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2023 ) The report "Defoaming Coating Additives Market by Type (Silicone-Based, Mineral Oil-Based, Vegetable Oil-Based, Water-Based, Polymer-Based), Application (Architectural, Automotive, Industrial, Wood & Furniture), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2021", The defoaming coating additives market was valued at USD 748.0 Million in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 1,034.2 Million by upcoming years, at a CAGR of 5.6%.
The demand for defoaming coating additives is influenced by factors such as the growing coatings industry, increasing environmental regulations, application versatility, technological advancements, and emerging markets. To obtain the most accurate and up-to-date information, refer to market reports and consult with industry experts.
This growth can be mainly attributed to the increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment also play a major role in growth of the global defoaming coating additives market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Defoaming Coating Additives Market”
105 - Market Data Tables
48 - Figures
150 - Pages
Water-based defoamer is the fastest-growing type segment in the global defoaming coating additives market during the forecast period
Among defoamer types, the water-based defoamer segment accounted for the second-largest share of the defoaming coating additives market in 2015. It is projected to be the fastest-growing defoamer type segment between 2016 and 2021. These defoamers are very cost-effective with considerable share of water in the final product though the final composition varies according to end user requirement.
Architectural is expected to be the largest application segment during the forecast period
The architectural application segment accounted for the largest share of the defoaming coating additives market in 2015. Rising living standards and preference of consumers for attractive homes and commercial spaces is leading to the increasing demand of defoaming coating additives in architectural application.
Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing regional segment of the defoaming coating additives
Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the defoaming coating additives market in 2015, followed by North America and Europe. High economic growth of the emerging economies and increasing disposable income of the people in the region make Asia-Pacific an attractive market for defoaming coating additives manufacturers. In addition, the extensive growth of industrial production and increasing vehicles’ production are also responsible for the high demand of defoaming coating additives in this region.
Some of the major players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Elementis Plc. (U.K.), BYK-Chemie GmbH (Germany), among others.
