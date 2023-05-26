Gaming Keyboard Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 percent during the forecast period
Gaming keyboards have gained immense popularity over the past decade, with a growing number of gamers and enthusiasts investing in these specialized devices.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2023 ) The “Gaming Keyboard Market” was valued USD 1.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2.6 Bn by 2029.
Gaming Keyboard Market Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective is to provide the Gaming Keyboard Market definition, trends, and issues in the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Gaming Keyboard market size. The primary research method was used to validate the findings from the secondary research method in the Gaming Keyboard market.
Gaming Keyboard Market Dynamics
Increasing number of gamers and enthusiasts investing in these specialized devices is expected to boost the market growth. The Rise of Customizable RGB Lighting in Gaming Keyboards is expected to influence the market.
Gaming Keyboard Market Regional Insight
Asia Pacific region world's largest gaming markets with growing number of gamers with high-quality gaming, which is expected to boost the regional market growth. Large and growing number of gamers and spectators is contributing for the growth of the market.
Gaming Keyboard Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Mechanical
Wired
Wireless
Membrane
Wired
Wireless
By Price Point:
Low Priced
Medium-Priced
High-Price
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Specialty Stores
E-Commerce
Independent Retail Stores
Gaming Keyboard Market Key Players Include
Corsair Components Inc.
Razer Inc.
Logitech International S.A.
SteelSeries ApS
Kingston Technology Corporation
Cooler Master Co. Ltd.
HyperX
Gamdias Technology Co. Ltd.
Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.
Mad Catz Global Limited
ROCCAT GmbH
Turtle Beach Corporation
A4TECH Co. Ltd.
Ducky Channel International Co. Ltd.
HAVIT Computer Technology Co. Ltd.
Bloody Gaming
G.Skill International Enterprise Co. Ltd.
Genius Electronic Optical Co. Ltd.
Azio Corporation
Patriot Memory LLC.
Gaming Earbuds Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6 percent during the forecast period.
Casino Gaming Equipment Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 18.97 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
