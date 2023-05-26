Torque Vectoring Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.23 percent during the forecast period
Torque vectoring can help improve the stability and control of autonomous vehicles, especially in challenging driving conditions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2023 ) The “Torque Vectoring Market” was valued USD 8.65 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.88 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 30.12 Bn by 2029.
Torque Vectoring Market Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective is to provide the Torque Vectoring Market definition, trends, and issues in the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Torque Vectoring market size. The primary research method was used to validate the findings from the secondary research method in the Torque Vectoring market.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185108
Torque Vectoring Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for torque vectoring technologies and systems in the automotive industry is increasing steadily, which is expected to boost the market growth. Growing popularity of electric vehicles and advanced driving assistance systems is contributing for the growth of market. Complexity of the system and challenges in integration with existing vehicle systems is expected to restrain the market growth.
Torque Vectoring Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-performance and luxury vehicles, with safety and efficiency is expected to boost the market growth.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185108
Torque Vectoring Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
By Propulsion:
Front wheel drive (FWD)
Rear wheel drive (RWD)
All wheel drive/Four wheel drive (4WD)
By Clutch Actuation Type:
Hydraulic
Electronic
By EV Type:
BEV
HEV
Torque Vectoring Market Key Players Include
JTEKT Corporation
Continental AG
GKN plc
BorgWarner Inc.
Schaeffler AG
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Eaton Corporation
Magna International Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Dana Incorporated
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
AVL List GmbH
Ricardo plc
Oerlikon Graziano
Infineon Technologies AG
Timken
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185108
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 6.98 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.21 percent during the forecast period.
Torque Sensor Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 10.28 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Torque Vectoring Market Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective is to provide the Torque Vectoring Market definition, trends, and issues in the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Torque Vectoring market size. The primary research method was used to validate the findings from the secondary research method in the Torque Vectoring market.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185108
Torque Vectoring Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for torque vectoring technologies and systems in the automotive industry is increasing steadily, which is expected to boost the market growth. Growing popularity of electric vehicles and advanced driving assistance systems is contributing for the growth of market. Complexity of the system and challenges in integration with existing vehicle systems is expected to restrain the market growth.
Torque Vectoring Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-performance and luxury vehicles, with safety and efficiency is expected to boost the market growth.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185108
Torque Vectoring Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
By Propulsion:
Front wheel drive (FWD)
Rear wheel drive (RWD)
All wheel drive/Four wheel drive (4WD)
By Clutch Actuation Type:
Hydraulic
Electronic
By EV Type:
BEV
HEV
Torque Vectoring Market Key Players Include
JTEKT Corporation
Continental AG
GKN plc
BorgWarner Inc.
Schaeffler AG
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Eaton Corporation
Magna International Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Dana Incorporated
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
AVL List GmbH
Ricardo plc
Oerlikon Graziano
Infineon Technologies AG
Timken
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185108
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 6.98 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.21 percent during the forecast period.
Torque Sensor Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 10.28 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results