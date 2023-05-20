Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 percent during the forecast period
The demand for mobile and portable diagnostic devices is increasing as they offer greater convenience and flexibility to patients and healthcare professionals.
Maximize Market research expects, the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market to grow from USD 1.8 Bn in 2022 to USD 2.6 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent.
Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report analyzes and forecast the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market size. The report includes strategic profiling of significant market participants in order to accurately depict the competitive environment for the global Ambulatory X-Ray Devices market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in Ambulatory X-Ray Devices industry.
Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market Dynamics
Increased demand for point-of-car imaging in healthcare settings, and intensive care units is expected to boost the market growth. Demand for Ambulatory X-Ray Devices increased by 23 percent due to increased chronic diseases such as cancer and respiratory diseases, which is expected to boost the market growth.
Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market Regional Insights
North America region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and increased demand for advanced diagnostic imaging technologies is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market Segmentation
By Type
Standalone
Mobile
By Application
Orthopedic
Cancer
Cardiovascular
Others
By End-user
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market Key Competitors include:
Agfa-Gevaert Group.
Allengers
Amrad Medical Equipment
Bennett Village
Canon Inc.
Carestream Health, Inc
GE Healthcare
General Electric Company
Hitachi Ltd.
Konica Minolta
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
MinXray Inc.
Oehm und Rehbein GmbH
PerkinElmer, Inc.
SAMSUNG
Shimadzu Corporation
Siemens AG
Source-Ray, Inc
Source-Ray, Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Ziehm Imaging
Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:
X-ray Tubes Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 4.16 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 4.7 percent over the forecast period.
X-ray Crystallography Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 2.89 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 7.6 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
