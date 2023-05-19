Exploring the Growing Demand for Heat Resistant Coatings in Key Industries
Discover the expanding demand for heat resistant coatings in industries like automotive, aerospace, and construction. Learn about market trends and innovations driving growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2023 ) The heat resistant coating market refers to the industry that produces coatings designed to withstand high temperatures without degradation or damage. These coatings are used in various applications where exposure to heat is common, such as automotive, aerospace, industrial, and construction sectors. The scope of the heat resistant coating market is broad and encompasses a wide range of industries and applications. The market includes various types of coatings such as silicone, epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and ceramic-based coatings, each with its specific advantages and limitations.
The report "Heat Resistant Coating Market by Resin Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Modified Resins), Technology, Application (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction ) and by Regions - Global Forecast to 2021", The market size of heat resistant coating is estimated to grow from USD 4.56 Billion in 2016 to USD 6.16 Billion by upcoming years, at a CAGR of 5.11%.
The market is driven by the rising demand of heat resistant coating in the growing automotive & transportation, construction, industrial, and consumer goods industries. Growing awareness of high quality silicone-based products and demand from Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the market.
Automotive & transportation the largest application for heat resistant coating
Heat resistant coatings are used in various applications such as automotive & transportation, building & construction, industrial, consumer goods, and others. In 2015, the automotive & transportation segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value. The growing population, especially in China and India, is increasing the demand for improved transportation facilities, thus driving the market. Industrial is the second-largest application of heat resistant coating due to growing awareness about its uses in power & chemical plants and oil & gas and metal processing industries among others.
Silicone resin is the fastest-growing type of heat resistant coating
Silicone resin is the fastest-growing type of heat resistant coating, globally. This is due to its effective durable properties for exterior exposures, excellent performance in highly corrosive environments, and outstanding chemical resistance property. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing use of silicone resins in the automotive & transportation, industrial, and consumer goods industries and its use in the growing manufacturing and construction sectors in Asia-Pacific.
Rising demand in Asia-Pacific is the major driver of the heat resistant coating market
In 2015, North America is estimated to have accounted for the largest market share, in terms of both volume and value. However, the high demand in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the major driver of the global heat resistant coating market. This is due to the increasing demand for quality coating products, increasing population in the region, and growing innovation & developments in end-use industries.
The players profiled in the heat resistant coating market report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Sherwin Williams Company (U.S.), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.), Jotun A/S (Norway), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan), KCC Corporation (South Korea), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Tikkurila OYJ (Finland), and other regional players.
