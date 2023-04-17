Jewel Bearing Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.17 percent to reach USD 4.31 Bn by 2029
The major use of jewel bearings is in mechanical watches, where their low and predictable resistance improves watch accuracy also improving bearing life.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Jewel Bearing Market” was USD 2.67 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.31 Bn by 2029.
Jewel Bearing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Jewel Bearing Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Jewel Bearing Market size.
Jewel Bearing Market Dynamics
The report also helps in understanding Global Jewel Bearing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Jewel Bearing Market size. The jewel bearing is commonly used in a wide variety of industrial applications thanks to the high polish level and good temperature stability of jewel bearing. Jewel bearings are active in mechanical watch mechanisms thanks to various desirable properties of these bearings and jewel
Jewel Bearing Market Regional Insights
The global market for jewel bearings is largely driven by development in the watchmaking industry. The watchmaking industry is expected to grow in Germany, Japan, France and the U.S. during the forecast period.
Jewel Bearing Market Segmentation
By Bearing Type
Cup bearings
V-bearings
Glass V-bearings
Others
By Usage of Jewel:
Sapphire
Ruby
Zirconia
Other
By Application
Watches
Precision measuring instruments & meters
Gyroscopes
Other Applications
Jewel Bearing Market Key Competitors include:
Swiss Jewel Company
Bird Precision
Boca
Boen M & E Co., Ltd (Dalian)
Imetra
Industrial Jewels Pvt. Ltd.
J&J precision parts co., ltd
Materion Corporation
Microlap Technologies, Inc.
Moser Jewel Company, Inc.
Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd.
Suzhou Crystal Gem Co.,Ltd
Suzhou Hean Jewel Bearing Co.,Ltd.
Yantai Xinxing jewel crystal element Co Ltd
Zaozhuang Ruizhong Gem Crystal Material Co,ltd.
