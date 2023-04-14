Projected Growth of NVH Testing Market to Reach $3.0 Billion by 2028
NVH Testing Market by Application (Impact Hammer Testing and Powertrain NVH Testing, Sound Intensity Measurement and Sound Quality Testing, Product Vibration Testing), Type (Hardware, Software), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 14, 2023 ) The NVH Testing Market is estimated to be worth USD 2.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The constantly growing vehicle production is a major factor driving the growth of NVH testing market globally. Moreover, stringent government regulations to control noise pollution is also an important factor contributing to the market growth.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47022073
The emergence of advanced sensor technologies and the advancement of other technological trends have resulted in the increased adoption of NVH testing for autonomous and electric vehicles. Moreover, in recent years, the market players are also focusing on providing solutions for virtual NVH testing, vibro-acoustic holography, and active noise control. The emergence of new application areas for NVH testing is expected to provide growth opportunities for market players offering NVH testing hardware and software solutions.
Sound intensity measurement and sound quality testing is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sound intensity and sound quality are some of the most important parameters for the assessment of the quality of products such as industrial equipment, consumer appliances, and vehicles. Sound quality testing helps evaluate and improve the audio signal quality of machinery, appliances, and assemblies; vehicles and their individual parts, components, and subassemblies; or other products or audio devices emitting sound. Consumer appliances such as headphones, speakers, televisions, etc., are also major end uses for sound quality testing. The growing demand for consumer appliances globally is expected to create opportunities for the increased adoption of sound intensity measurement and sound quality testing.
Aerospace & defense is a major market for NVH testing as it is a very crucial aspect of aerospace design; developing solutions and components that can withstand extreme environmental conditions such as atmospheric pressure, volatile weather, temperature, and heavy structural load is a challenging task for aircraft manufacturers.
Top NVH Testing Companies - Key Market Players
Key players in the NVH testing market are National Instruments Corporation (US), Siemens Digital Industries Software (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Axiometrix Solutions (US), HEAD Acoustics GmbH (Germany). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio, but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative NVH testing solutions owing to the emergence of new application areas for NVH testing.
News Also Covered: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvh-testing-market-worth-3-0-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301790568.html
Related Reports:
Vibration Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Monitoring Process, Deployment Type, System Type (Embedded Systems, Vibration Analyzers, Vibration Meters), Industry, and Region – 2026
Vibration Sensors Market with Covid-19 Impact by Type (Accelerometers, Proximity Probes, Displacement Sensors, Velocity Sensors), Monitoring Process (Online and Portable), Equipment, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47022073
The emergence of advanced sensor technologies and the advancement of other technological trends have resulted in the increased adoption of NVH testing for autonomous and electric vehicles. Moreover, in recent years, the market players are also focusing on providing solutions for virtual NVH testing, vibro-acoustic holography, and active noise control. The emergence of new application areas for NVH testing is expected to provide growth opportunities for market players offering NVH testing hardware and software solutions.
Sound intensity measurement and sound quality testing is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sound intensity and sound quality are some of the most important parameters for the assessment of the quality of products such as industrial equipment, consumer appliances, and vehicles. Sound quality testing helps evaluate and improve the audio signal quality of machinery, appliances, and assemblies; vehicles and their individual parts, components, and subassemblies; or other products or audio devices emitting sound. Consumer appliances such as headphones, speakers, televisions, etc., are also major end uses for sound quality testing. The growing demand for consumer appliances globally is expected to create opportunities for the increased adoption of sound intensity measurement and sound quality testing.
Aerospace & defense is a major market for NVH testing as it is a very crucial aspect of aerospace design; developing solutions and components that can withstand extreme environmental conditions such as atmospheric pressure, volatile weather, temperature, and heavy structural load is a challenging task for aircraft manufacturers.
Top NVH Testing Companies - Key Market Players
Key players in the NVH testing market are National Instruments Corporation (US), Siemens Digital Industries Software (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Axiometrix Solutions (US), HEAD Acoustics GmbH (Germany). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio, but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative NVH testing solutions owing to the emergence of new application areas for NVH testing.
News Also Covered: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvh-testing-market-worth-3-0-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301790568.html
Related Reports:
Vibration Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Monitoring Process, Deployment Type, System Type (Embedded Systems, Vibration Analyzers, Vibration Meters), Industry, and Region – 2026
Vibration Sensors Market with Covid-19 Impact by Type (Accelerometers, Proximity Probes, Displacement Sensors, Velocity Sensors), Monitoring Process (Online and Portable), Equipment, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results