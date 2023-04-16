Ceramic Substrate Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.57 percent to reach USD 10.96 Bn by 2029
The major usages of the ceramic substrate in the electronic industry are expected to drive market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Ceramic Substrate Market to grow from USD 6.59 Bn in 2021 to USD 10.96 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.57 percent.
Ceramic Substrate Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Ceramic Substrate Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Ceramic Substrate Market size.
Ceramic Substrate Market Dynamics
The Ceramic Substrate Market is driven by the increase in the penetration of the Ceramic Substrate in the electronic industry, the expansion of product developments and the increasing demand for Ceramic Substrate from several industries such as automotive, telecom and avionics.
Ceramic Substrate Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Ceramic Substrate Market. The regional market growth is driven by the increasing use of ceramic substrates in the end-use industries including telecom, industrial, military & avionics, consumer electronics, automotive and others in developing economies.
Ceramic Substrate Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Alumina Substrates
Aluminum Nitride Substrates
Beryllium Oxide Substrates
Silicon Nitride Substrates
Other Ceramic Substrates
By End-use Industry
Telecom
Industrial
Military & Avionics
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Others (Medical and Space & Satellite)
Ceramic Substrate Market Key Competitors include:
Ngk Spark Plug
Enrg
Nippon Carbide Industries
Ta-I Technology Co.
Ecocera Optoelectronics
Toshiba Materials
Icp Technology
Stanford Advanced Materials
Ants Ceramics
Nikko Company
Yokowo Co., Ltd
Koa Corporation
Maruwa Co., Ltd.
Koa Corporation
Leatec Fine Ceramics
Kyocera Corporation
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Coorstek Inc.
Ceramtec
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 16.91 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.90 percent during the forecast period.
Technical Ceramics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 12.35 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.34 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
