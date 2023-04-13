'Avengers' Star Returns to the Spotlight After Making Grand Recovery
Step and Repeat LA Creates Epic Media Walls for Disney’s RENNERVATIONS
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2023 ) WESTWOOD - Jeremy Renner, the actor and one of the beloved stars of Marvel’s ‘Avengers’, made his return to the spotlight just in time for the premiere of his new series, after suffering a near-fatal accident.
On New Year’s Day, Renner was crushed and nearly killed by a 7-ton snowplow, all while attempting to rescue a relative’s car. The actor was in critical condition, suffering numerous broken bones, a collapsed lung and pierced liver. Since then, he has made a steady recovery and continues to heal.
In his new series, Renner teams up with expert builders to acquire decommissioned government vehicles in order to repurpose them into vehicles that serve kids in communities worldwide. The series is cleverly called, ‘Rennervations’.
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned by the team at Little Cinema Digital, an event production company in Los Angeles, to produce a series of epic-sized Media Walls for the epic-sized premiere, which took place on April 11th in Westwood, CA. The walls included several VIP backdrops with tie-dye patterns, in addition to a massive 80’ press wall, which served as the evening’s main step and repeat.
The 80’ press wall was divided into two sections, each featuring a 3D logo of the show's main title, which was created by a CNC routing machine. The prints for each wall, including the VIP walls, were created with eco-friendly water-based ink on a durable yet flexible fabric, which eliminates glare in flash photography thanks to its matte-finished properties.
At the premiere, Renner looked better than ever, surrounded by family and loved ones, using a cane and scooter for stability, and even giving photographers a thumbs-up as he made his way down the carpet. ‘Rennervations’ is available to stream via Disney+ as of April 12.
