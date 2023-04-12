Annual Investment Meeting 2023 to Explore the Role of Digital Technology in Designing Future Cities
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2023 ) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - The Annual Investment Meeting 2023 (AIM Global 2023), supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), will explore the future of urban development and how important employing innovative solutions and digital technology is in building smarter and more sustainable cities that can withstand future challenges.
Anchored on the theme “The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities To Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity and Prosperity,” the 12th edition of the conference, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 8 to 10 May 2023, aims to gather together top government officials, decision-makers, and industry experts from 170 countries to promote sustainable economic growth and to further strengthen UAE’s global competitiveness and position as a leading investment destination.
Future Cities is one of the main pillars of AIM Global’s agenda this year, alongside Foreign Direct Investment, Small and Medium Enterprises, Foreign Portfolio Investments, and Startups. Through the Future Cities track, the event will delve into the cutting-edge methods for designing future cities and bridging the financing gap by connecting project owners, entrepreneurs, and smart city solution and technology service providers with investors and finance companies. It will also offer an opportunity for its participants to showcase their smart projects to investors, expand their business network, and collaborate with the private sector.
His Excellency Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said: “Abu Dhabi has made great strides in its digital trasnforamtion journey, cemetnig its position as the smartest city in the region and laying down a solid foundation to continue developing a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.
We are looking forward to be part of the globl dialouge on future cities at the Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi to exchange ideas and experiences and work together with key decision makers and players to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing communities today”
H.E. stressed the need to utilize the latest advancements in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), which involves digital transformation and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, metaverse, 5G, Internet of Things, and connected technologies, to boost economic growth and shape future cities. This aligns with the smart city concept that pursues to improve quality of life through digital technology, efficient resource consumption, and human-centered design to create sustainable communities.
AIM Global 2023 will have several forums that revolve around the Future Cities pillar, including “Digital Transformation: Integrating Innovative Technologies” forum, “What are Future Cities? and How Can foreign direct investment be leveraged in future cities?” forum, and “Leveraging new technologies and transitioning between future transformative technologies” forum, among many others.
There will also be four pre-conference workshops organized a day prior to the event. The “Engaging communities in designing sustainable smart cities,” which is in cooperation with the World Organization of Sustainable Smart Cities, seeks to transform cities into smart and sustainable cities economically, socially, and environmentally by harnessing the power of digital technologies, engaging leaders and communities, achieving integration across different industries, and directing investments towards the development of sustainable smart cities.
For registrations please use the following link https://aimcongress.com/register
