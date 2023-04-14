Dairy Protein Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent to reach USD 17.49 Bn by 2029
The urban demand for dairy proteins grew as consumer purchasing power increased and daily protein became a required daily commodity (tea, coffee, etc.).
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 14, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Dairy Protein Market” was USD 11.14 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 17.49 Bn by 2029
Dairy Protein Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Dairy Protein Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Dairy Protein Market size.
Dairy Protein Market Dynamics
Increased demand for protein as a nutritional and functional ingredient, Consumer Awareness regarding a healthy diet are the key drivers of the Dairy Protein Market. The Surge in demand for plant-based protein is the main restraint of the Dairy Protein Market.
Dairy Protein Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the global dairy protein market in 2021. Commercial dairy farming which uses automated milking equipment is used in the countries of this region. This is projected to drive the growth of the dairy protein market in the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent in the forecast period.
Dairy Protein Market Segmentation
By Form
Solid
Liquid
By Type
Whey protein
Milk Protein Concentrate
Casein and derivatives
By Application
Food and Beverages
Infant Nutrition
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Other
Dairy Protein Market’s Key Competitors include
Arla Foods Amba
Kerry Group PLC
Saputo, Inc.
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.
Schreiber Foods, Inc.
Lactalis Group
Archer Daniels Midland Company
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
