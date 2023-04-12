Trash Bags Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent to reach USD 16.23 Bn by 2029
Changing household income of the people, the rapid growth of urbanization, economic development of the countries, odor-blocking capacity are driving the global trash bag market positively.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Trash Bag Market” was USD 10.49 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 16.23 Bn by 2029
Trash Bags Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Trash Bags Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past, and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Trash Bags Market size.
Trash Bags Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for easily disposable and eco-friendly garbage bags and awareness regarding environmentally sustainable products is expected to drive market growth. Impact on Jobs. Plastic bag bans negatively impact manufacturers. Paper requires more materials and the process used to create the bags is generally more resource-intensive than with plastic bags.
Trash Bags Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific region dominates the global trash bags market with a 52 % share in 2021. North America is the second dominating region in the market because of increased disposable income, rapid urbanization, growth of population, hygiene, safety, etc.
Trash Bags Market Segmentation
By Material
Low-Density Polyethylene
High-density Polyethylene
By Product
Recyclable
Non-recyclable
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Trash Bags Market’s Key Competitors include
Pack-It B.V.
Kemii Garbage Bag Co. Ltd.
Luban Packing LLC
International Plastics Inc.
Novolex
Novplasta, s.r.o.
Terdex GmbH
Berry Global Inc.
The Clorox company
Reynolds consumer products
Inteplast Group
Four star plastics
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 926 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.67 percent during the forecast period.
Bioplastic Composites Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 68.10 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.7 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
