Soil Moisture Sensor Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 percent to reach USD 452.35 Mn by 2029
The large adoption of soil moisture sensors in irrigation scheduling in the farms has largely contributed to the growth of application of soil moisture sensor in agriculture.
As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for "Soil Moisture Sensor Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 452.35 Mn by 2029.
Soil Moisture Sensor Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Rapid Prototyping Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference.
Soil Moisture Sensor Market Dynamics
The key factors that are driving the global Soil Moisture Sensor Market based on sensor type has been segmented into volumetric soil moisture sensors and soil water potential sensors. The volumetric soil moisture sensors is expected to be the major contributor for the market growth during the forecast period.
Soil Moisture Sensor Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the soil moisture sensor market due to the adoption of mechanized farm practices and a multitude of research and development within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029 because of the adoption of agriculture technology in the region.
Soil Moisture Sensor Market Segmentation
By Sensor Type:
Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors
Soil Water Potential Sensors
By Vertical:
Residential
Landscaping and Ground Care
Agriculture
Sports Turf
Research Studies
Weather Forecasting
Forestry
Construction and Mining
Soil Moisture Sensor Market Key Competitors include:
Irrometer Company
Meter Group
The Toro Company
Delta-T Devices
Campbell Scientific
Spectrum Technologies
Imko Micromodultechnik
Aquacheck
Streat Instruments
Baseline
Sdec France
Decagon Devices
Toro Company
Spiio
OTT Hydromet GmbH
Smartcultiva Corporation
Trellis
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
Soil Monitoring Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 19.02 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.78 percent during the forecast period.
Environmental Sensor Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.45 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
