Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.4 percent to reach USD 438.11 Bn by 2029
The overall growth of the SaaS industry will experience rapid growth through these years as most of the companies adopt SaaS solutions for a variety of business functions, not limited to core engineering and sales applications.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 10, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Software-as-a-service Market” was USD 139.29 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 438.11 Bn by 2029
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Marketsize.
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Market Dynamics
The Global Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Market has witnessed the drastic growth in the number of users of SaaS products. The growth is registered by both internal requirements attributed to tooling-focused product development approaches such as Agile and DevOps as well as the growing availability of useful SaaS products in the enterprise IT market segment.
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Market Regional Insights
North America was the largest region in the Software as a Service (SaaS) market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market. The regions covered in the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market.
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Market Segmentation
By Vertical
BFSI
It &Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Education
Others
By Deployment
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
By Application
ERP
CRM
HRM
SCM
Others
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Market Key Competitors include:
Symantec Corporation,
Google Inc.,
Fujitsu Ltd.,
Amazon.com Inc.,
IBM Corporation,
HP,
Oracle Corporation,
SAP SE,
Microsoft Corporation,
Salesforce.
Zuora
LinkedIn
Concur Technologies
Medidata Solutions
Workday, Inc.
NetSuite Inc.
ServiceNow, Inc.
ADP, LLC
Accenture Plc
Adobe Inc.
Alphabet Inc
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
