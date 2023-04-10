Masterbatch Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.37 percent to reach USD 20.8 Bn by 2029
The highest portion of the global masterbatch market is accounted for by the packaging industry among end-user industries.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 10, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Masterbatch Market” was USD 13.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.37 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 20.8 Bn by 2029
Masterbatch Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Masterbatch Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, Data has been provided by market participants, and regions. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Masterbatch Marketsize.
Masterbatch Market Dynamics
The global Masterbatch Market is expected to be driven by the increasing substitution of metal parts with plastic and the usefulness in the service life of plastic materials & plastic goods. The waste management of the petroleum-based carrier polymers in conventional masterbatch are a major challenge.
Masterbatch Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period .in masterbatch market Growing demand from local plastic manufacturers thanks to the increasing population and use of plastic end products including automobiles, home appliances, consumer products, electronic gadgets in the region expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Masterbatch Market Segmentation
By Type
Color
White
Black
Additive
Filler
By Polymer
PP
LDPE LLDPE
HDPE
PVC
PET
PUR
PS
Others
By Application
Packaging
Building & Construction
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Textile
Agriculture
Others
Masterbatch Market Key Competitors include:
LyondellBasell
Avient Corporation
Ampacet Corporation
Cabot Corporation
Plastika Kritis S.A.
Plastiblends India Ltd.
Hubron International
Tosaf Group
Penn Color, Inc.
A. Schulman, Inc.
Clariant
ALOK
GCR Group
Plastiblends
Astra Polymers
PolyOne
Americhem Inc.
CONSTAB
K.D. FEDDERSEN
Primex Color
Tosaf Compounds Ltd.
Americhem
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
