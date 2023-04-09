Remodeling Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 percent to reach USD 1244.65 Bn by 2029
The advanced computer based-technologies like visualization apps and 3D software have encouraged the homeowners to make desirable changes in their houses.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Remodeling Market to grow from USD 888.74 Bn in 2021 to USD 1244.65 Bn. in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3 percent.
Remodeling Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Remodeling Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Remodeling Market size.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/147390
Remodeling Market Dynamics
The growth of the remodeling market is expected to rise because of the changing lifestyles in terms of modern home technology, safety, and advanced security including climate control and smart lightning are driving the industry’s growth. Many competitive players are investing in profitable remodeling projects.
Remodeling Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2029. In recent years, the housing crises in major cities and the growing prices of new homes it, has led to an increase in residential remodeling operations. The government’s loan program for house refurbishment has boosted the market growth and helped financially disadvantaged households improve their living conditions.
Remodeling Market Segmentation
By End-Use
Residential
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Direct selling online
Direct selling to the consumer
Wholesale to retailer
Wholesale to consumer
Wholesalers selling online
By Project Types
DIY
Professional
Remodeling Market Key Competitors include:
Andresen Corporation
Dow Inc
Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc
Kajaria Ceramics Limited
Kohler Co
Mohawk Industries Inc
Pella Corporation
Harvey Building Products
Seven Group Holdings Limited
The Home Depot
Masco Corporations
Neil Kelly Company
Case Design
Rockwool International
Henkel Construction
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Fiberglass Doors Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 25.65 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.4 percent during the forecast period.
Infusion Pumps Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 17.91 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/147390
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/147390
