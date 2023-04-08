Humic Acid Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.6 percent to reach USD 1.45 Bn by 2029
The rising demand for green fertilizers will be one of the most recent trends that will increase grip in the humic acid market during the upcoming years.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Humic Acid Market was USD 0.56 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1.45 Bn by 2029.
Humic Acid Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Humic Acid Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference.
Humic Acid Market Dynamics
The Humic Acid Market is driven by the increasing demand for green fertilizers and awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic fertilizers. The market growth is expected to be hampered by the lack of establishment of standard procedures for measuring the contents of humic products.
Humic Acid Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, Europe is expected to dominate the Humic Acid Market. The regional market is driven by the increasing preference for the consumption of organic food among consumers and growth in organic farming.
Humic Acid Market Segmentation
By Type
Powdered Humic Acid
Granular Humic Acid
Other
By Application
Agriculture
Ecological bioremediation
Horticulture
Dietary supplements
Others
Humic Acid Market Key Competitors include:
Andersons, Inc.
Everwood Farm
Nature's Lawn & Garden
Faust Bio-Agricultural Services
Humintech GmbH
Changsha Xian Shan Yuan Agriculture and Technology
Agriculture Solutions Inc.
NPK Industries
Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd.
Tagrow Co. Ltd.
WinField Solutions
Organic Approach LLC
National Pesticides & Chemicals
Sikko Industries Ltd.
Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC
Black Earth
Daymsa
Biolchim
Agbest Technology
Grow More
Manidharma Biotech
Jiloca Industrial
Maximize Market Research is leading Life Science research firm, has also published the following reports:
Peat Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 18.86 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.2 percent during the forecast period.
Biostimulants Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 8.20 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
