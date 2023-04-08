Surgical Staplers Market to register 8.38 Percent CAGR during the forecast period
An increase in penetration of surgical staplers in emerging countries, healthcare expenditure, and focus of leading players and rapid infrastructure development of hospitals across the globe are some of the prominent factors behind the growth in the globa
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2023 ) The report published by Maximize Market research, on the Surgical Staplers Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 5.21 Bn in 2021 to USD 9.93 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.38 percent.
Surgical Staplers Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The key objective of the Surgical Staplers Market report is to forecast the market based on segments, regional distribution and company. The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the market size most accurately by value and volume. The report provides a detailed examination of the key players in the industry, including revenue, company profile, as well as in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario in the market. The report covers the global, regional and local level analysis of the market with the factors restraining, driving and challenging the market growth during the forecast period.
Surgical Staplers Market Dynamics
Surgical staplers and associated stapler have predominantly impacted the adoption of surgical stapling devices among healthcare providers. The increasing number of bariatric surgeries are also projected to positively affect the surgical stapling devices market growth.
Surgical Staplers Market Regional Insights
North America generated a revenue in 2022 and anticipated to emerge dominant in the market during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of technologically advanced laparoscopic surgical staplers combined with the rising acceptance of surgical robots that use powered staling devices across the region would drive the market growth.
Surgical Staplers Market Segmentation
By Product
Linear Stapler
Circular Stapler
Skin Stapl
Endoscopic Staplers
Others
By Technology
Manual
Powered
By Usability
Reusable
Disposable
By Surgery
Gynaecology Surgery
Cardiac Surgery
Bariatric Surgery
Colorectal Surgery
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics
Surgical Staplers Market Key Competitors include:
Becton Dickinson
3M Company
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Purple Surgical
Frankenman International Ltd.
Welfare Medical Ltd.
Reach Surgical
Grena Ltd.
Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.
Medtronic PLC
Intuitive Surgical Inc.
Dextera Surgical Inc.
Conmed Corporation
Smith & Nephew
Ethicon USA
AesDex, LLC
Purple Surgical
Zimmer Biomet
Stryker
Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Surgical Staplers Market Key Competitors include:
Becton Dickinson
3M Company
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Purple Surgical
Frankenman International Ltd.
Welfare Medical Ltd.
Reach Surgical
Grena Ltd.
Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.
Medtronic PLC
Intuitive Surgical Inc.
Dextera Surgical Inc.
Conmed Corporation
Smith & Nephew
Ethicon USA
AesDex, LLC
Purple Surgical
Zimmer Biomet
Stryker
Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
