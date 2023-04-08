Mulch Films Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.34 percent reaching USD 6.70 Bn by 2029
A recent trend observed in the mulch films market is that the manufacturers across the world are focusing to develop mulch films from biodegradable plastics.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Mulch Films Market to grow from USD 3.80 Bn in 2021 to USD 6.70 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.34 percent.
Mulch Films Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Mulch Films Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Mulch Films Market size.
Mulch Films Market Dynamics
The Mulch Films Market is mainly driven by the increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly solutions. The market growth is expected to be restrained by the high cost of installation and the harmful effects of plastics on the environment during the forecast period.
Mulch Films Market Regional Insights
APAC dominated the mulch films market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The regional market growth is driven by the growing agriculture industry and rising disposable income.
Mulch Films Market Segmentation
By Type
Black
Clear/Transparent
Colored
Degradable
Others
By Application
Agricultural farms
Horticulture
By Element
Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)
High-density polyethylene(HDPE)
Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)
Polylactic acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Others
Mulch Films Market Key Competitors include:
Dow Chemical Company
BASF SE
FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
Novamont S.p.A.
Berry Global Inc.
AEP Industries Inc.
Trioplast Industrier AB
Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd.
AB Rani Plast Oy.
RKW Agri Gmbh & Co.
Industrial Development Company Sal (Indevco)
Armando Alvarez Group
BioBag International AS
Exxon Mobil Corp
Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.
Others
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm
Plastic Films and Sheets Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 178.19 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the forecast period.
Agricultural Films Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 9.24 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.96 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm
